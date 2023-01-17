Türkiye's Alperen Sengun has made NBA history by becoming the youngest centre to score a career-high 33 points for his Houston Rockets team against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tuesday's game ended 140-132 in favour of the Lakers, but the 20-year-old Sengun still scored 14 of 17 from the field, adding 15 rebounds and six assists.

Sengun broke the three-decade record of Shaquille O’Neal, who scored 30 points at the age of 21 during the 1992-93 season.

The Rockets are currently in the 15th spot in the NBA Western Conference rankings with 10 wins and 34 losses, while the LA Lakers are in 13th place with 20 wins and 24 losses.

