POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's Sengun breaks Shaq's record as youngest NBA centre with 33 points
6'11" player Alperen Sengun from Türkiye's Giresun broke the 30-year-old record of Shaquille O’Neal who previously achieved the feat at the age of 21 during the 1992-93 season.
Türkiye's Sengun breaks Shaq's record as youngest NBA centre with 33 points
Sengun, the 20-year-old Turkish centre, went 14 of 17 from the field and added 15 rebounds and six assists. / AP
January 17, 2023

Türkiye's Alperen Sengun has made NBA history by becoming the youngest centre to score a career-high 33 points for his Houston Rockets team against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tuesday's game ended 140-132 in favour of the Lakers, but the 20-year-old Sengun still scored 14 of 17 from the field, adding 15 rebounds and six assists.

Sengun broke the three-decade record of Shaquille O’Neal, who scored 30 points at the age of 21 during the 1992-93 season.

The Rockets are currently in the 15th spot in the NBA Western Conference rankings with 10 wins and 34 losses, while the LA Lakers are in 13th place with 20 wins and 24 losses.

READ MORE:Mavericks beat Knicks with Doncic's historic triple-double success in NBA

Recommended

After recording an impressive form in Turkish team Besiktas in 2021, Sengun was selected 16th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021 NBA draft when he was only 19.

He was later traded to the Rockets for two future first-round picks, and eventually signed a contract with the team in August 2021.

While in the NBA, the star player from the province of Giresun remains a member of Türkiye's national team, most recently playing for his country in the September 2022 EuroBasket conference.

Although the Turkish team and Sengun were eliminated in the EuroBasket's round of 16 after losing to France in overtime, the 2.11 metres (6 feet and 11 inches) was the best player on the national team, leading in points with 16.8 per game and 8.2 rebounds per game.

READ MORE: Washington Wizards first NBA team to launch Arabic social media platforms

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'