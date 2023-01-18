The list of international players joining the National Basketball Association (NBA) has been growing longer and longer with time.

According to a news release posted on October 18, 2022, the NBA currently features 120 players from 40 countries and six continents on its rosters for the 2022-2023 season.

Canada is the leading “exporter” of talent, with a record 22 players, while Australia has 10, France nine, and Germany six. These countries are followed by Nigeria, Serbia and Spain, each with five players on the NBA rosters.

Türkiye has four players playing professional basketball in the NBA: Cedi Osman playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Alperen Sengun for the Houston Rockets, Omer Yurtseven for the Miami Heat and Furkan Korkmaz for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA says all 30 teams have at least one international player on their roster.

“This marks the first time that opening-night rosters have at least 120 international players in consecutive seasons and the ninth straight season that opening-night rosters feature at least 100 international players,” the NBA explains.

The NBA team with the most international presence is the Toronto Raptors, a Canadian professional basketball team that competes in the NBA as part of the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division. They feature eight international players.