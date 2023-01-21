CULTURE
Mexico warns about TikTok challenge intoxicating students
Viral social media challenge "The last one to fall asleep wins" consists of trying to stay awake after taking clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures, panic attacks and anxiety.
Several videos have been posted on TikTok of people recording themselves taking the pills to observe the effects. / Reuters Archive
January 21, 2023

Mexican authorities are warning about the dangers of a viral TikTok challenge that has left school students intoxicated after taking a controlled medication.

With the slogan "The last one to fall asleep wins," the challenge consists of trying to stay awake after taking clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures, panic attacks and anxiety.

A side effect of the drug is drowsiness.

Paramedics treated five intoxicated minors at a school in Mexico City, the capital's public security department said on Thursday.

Authorities in the northern state of Nuevo Leon reported three cases there.

None of the students became seriously ill.

"Unfortunately, challenges that spread through networks often put people's health at risk," said Nuevo Leon health secretary Alma Rosa.

Several videos have been posted on TikTok of people recording themselves taking the pills to observe the effects.

Other users have posted videos warning about the danger of the challenge, which has also been seen previously in Chile.

