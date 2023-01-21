Mexican authorities are warning about the dangers of a viral TikTok challenge that has left school students intoxicated after taking a controlled medication.

With the slogan "The last one to fall asleep wins," the challenge consists of trying to stay awake after taking clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures, panic attacks and anxiety.

A side effect of the drug is drowsiness.

Paramedics treated five intoxicated minors at a school in Mexico City, the capital's public security department said on Thursday.

Authorities in the northern state of Nuevo Leon reported three cases there.