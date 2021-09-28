California firefighters have battled fast-growing forest fires threatening giant sequoias and small communities in the Sierra Nevada and worked to fully surround a suspected arson wildfire that destroyed homes last week.

More than 2,000 firefighters were on the lines of the Windy Fire burning on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Sequoia National Forest, including Giant Sequoia National Monument.

The fire had scorched more than 133 square miles (344 square kilometres) after growing by nearly 11 square miles (28 square kilometres) in 24 hours, according to a Sequoia National Forest statement.

Just 2 percent of the fire was contained.

Evacuation orders

Numerous small communities were under evacuation orders or warnings to be prepared to leave. Some 2,000 residences and 100 commercial properties were threatened. Two commercial structures have been destroyed.

To the north in Sequoia National Park, two fires that were ignited by lightning and then merged covered more than 73 square miles (189 square kilometres) after experiencing large growth during the weekend.