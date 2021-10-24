Sunday, October 24, 2021

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19, will do performances from home

British pop star Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media, days before his new studio album is due out.

“Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

“It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down," he added.

Israel, UAE sign deal to recognise vaccination certificates for travel

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed an agreement under which they recognise each other’s vaccination certificates for travel.

The “Green Corridor” agreement was signed by Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and his UAE counterpart Abdul Rahman Al Oweis.

"The agreement allows free movement between Israel and the Emirates, and mutual recognition of vaccine certificates and green passes, without isolation and bureaucracy," Horowitz said on Twitter.

Egypt's hotels back to full capacity, tourism official says

Egypt has allowed hotels to run at full capacity while observing strict coronavirus precautionary measures, an official at the Ministry of Tourism said.

Assistant Minister Abdel Fattah al Asi said the decision had already come into effect.

Egyptian hotels had been running at 70 percent of capacity since July due to regulations. Tourism accounts for up to 15 percent of Egypt's national output, and is a key source of foreign currency.

Turkey administers over 115.25M vaccine shots

Turkey has administered over 115.25 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures released.

The ministry recorded 24,792 new cases, 195 fatalities, and 24,403 recoveries over the past day.

UK reports almost 40,000 new cases

Britain has reported 39,962 new cases and 72 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

While figures published by the government during weekends tend to show a reduction in both cases and deaths compared with weekdays, it was the deadliest Sunday since early March.

Italy reports over 3,700 new cases

Italy has reported 24 deaths, against 39 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,725 from 3,908.

Italy has registered 131,826 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.74 million cases to date.

South Africa tries to end vaccine inequity by replicating its own

South African scientists have been assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a vaccine that has yet to reach the country and most of the world's poorest people.

By working to replicate Moderna's shot, the scientists are effectively making an end run around an industry that has vastly prioritised rich countries over poor in both sales and manufacturing.

Russia adds 1,000 more fatalities

Russia has reported additional 1,072 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours with 35,660 new infections.