Friday, October 29, 2021

Keep schools open in winter, WHO Europe says

The World Health Organization (WHO) Europe has called for schools to stay open – with appropriate measures in place – as the region reported four straight weeks of growing Covid-19 transmission.

The WHO said the Europe region, extending from Greenland in the northwest to the Russian Far East, accounted for 57 percent of new cases worldwide in the third week of October.

"Last year's widespread school closures, disrupting the education of millions of children and adolescents, did more harm than good, especially to children's mental and social well-being. We can't repeat the same mistakes," said Dr Hans Kluge, regional director for WHO Europe.

Last week, with winter approaching, more than half of the European region's 53 countries reported a marked increase in infection rates across all age groups.

While new cases rose 18 percent in the region, WHO's five other regions reported a decline.

A total of 45 countries and territories recommend that schools remain open for in-person learning with infection prevention and control.

Seven countries opted for full or partial school closures, either at a national or sub-national level, while two recommend distance learning.

Moderna to supply 56.5M more doses to GAVI

Moderna Inc has announced a pact with the GAVI vaccine alliance to supply a further 56.5 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in the second quarter of next year to low- and middle-income countries.

The vaccine maker said the doses will be in addition to an earlier commitment to supply 60 million doses in the second quarter of 2022 to GAVI, which co-leads the COVAX facility for equitable distribution of Covid-19 shots around the world.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI, has delivered some 400 million doses to more than 140 low- and middle-income countries, but several countries run the risk of failing to meet WHO's target of 40 percent vaccination coverage by year's end.

Moderna said the doses will be offered at a low price and GAVI continues to retain the option to procure 233 million additional doses in 2022, for a potential total of 500 million doses between this year and next.

"We have recently offered to COVAX to access more vaccines for Q2 and Q3 2022," Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said.

The company earlier this month announced an investment of up to $500 million to build a facility in Africa with the goal of producing up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year, including its own shot.

UK records 43,467 cases and 186 deaths

The United Kingdom has recorded 43,467 new cases and 186 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days, data showed.

On a seven-day basis, cases were down 12.7 percent on the week before, while deaths, which typically lag cases, were up 12.6 percent.

G20 want 70 percent of world vaccinated by mid-2022

Finance and health ministers from the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) have said that they wanted 70 percent of the world's population vaccinated against Covid-19 over the next eight months and created a task force to better fight the pandemic.

"To help advance toward the global goals of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by mid-2022 ... we will take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints," the G20 ministers said in a communique seen by Reuters.

"We establish a G20 Joint Finance-Health Task Force aimed at enhancing dialogue and global cooperation on issues relating to pandemic prevention preparedness and response, promoting the exchange of experiences and best practices, developing coordination arrangements between Finance and Health Ministries, promoting collective action, assessing and addressing health emergencies with cross-border impact, and encouraging effective stewardship of resources," the statement said.

Bulgaria's hospitals overwhelmed by infection surge

Medical workers at Bulgaria’s main emergency hospital are waging an uphill battle as a surge in coronavirus cases has overwhelmed the country's ailing healthcare system.

Following a relatively quiet summer, the Balkan country has been hit hard by another wave of the pandemic as it failed to take tighter containment measures. Bulgaria's health woes have been compounded by a prolonged political crisis that has left the country without a regular government since last spring, eroding public trust in institutions.

Bulgarian health officials blame public mistrust in vaccines and the government — just 1 in 4 adults is fully vaccinated — for the country's current virus predicament.

On Friday, more than 7,553 people were in Bulgarian Covid-19 wards, including 656 in intensive care. More than 90 percent of the patients were not vaccinated, data showed.

In addition, 5,178 new infections and 124 more deaths were reported, bringing the country's death toll to 23,718. Bulgaria has had the highest Covid-19 mortality rate in the 27-nation European Union in the past two weeks.

In response to the worsening situation, Bulgarian hospitals are suspending planned admissions and operations and switching units over to handle the rising numbers of Covid-19 patients.

Italy reports 33 deaths, 5,335 new cases

Italy has reported 33 coronavirus-related deaths against 50 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,335 from 4,866.

Italy has registered 132,037 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.76 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 2,658 on Friday, up from 2,609 a day earlier.

There were 18 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 32 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 349 from a previous 347.

Some 474,778 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 570,335, the Health Ministry said.

China imposes more restrictions

Beijing officials has told residents to postpone weddings and keep funeral ceremonies short, as disease controls across China were tightened.

Residents should "postpone weddings, keep funerals brief, don't organise banquets, and reduce unnecessary gatherings", deputy chief of the city's disease control centre Pang Xinghuo said at a press conference.

Tourist spots will further limit capacity, while the newly opened Universal Studios resort will enter a "state of emergency epidemic prevention", said Beijing's deputy publicity chief Xu Hejian, without giving further details.

Around half of all flights at the capital's two main airports were cancelled, according to Chinese tracking platform Feichangzhun.

Case numbers remain far lower than in most countries, with 48 new domestic infections, bringing the tally to fewer than 250 in the past week.

But China is now grappling with flare-ups in a dozen regions linked to tourists, spurring officials to order millions to stay home, restrict inter-provincial travel and ramp up testing.

Chinese city on Myanmar border pledges curbs despite disruption

In the meantime, a Chinese jade trading hub on the border with Myanmar vowed strict control over domestic outbound travel to halt the spread of the virus, sustaining some of the toughest zero-tolerance policies in China despite economic costs.

After suffering intermittent waves of outbreaks, Ruili has imposed some of the most stringent domestic travel restrictions in China, including self-funded quarantine of at least seven days at centralised facilities for those wishing to leave the city for non-urgent matters.

The controls on departures were temporary and would be adjusted according to the epidemic situation, Ruili's Vice Mayor Yang Mou said, without giving a timeline.

Russia hits record daily death toll

Russia reported 1,163 new Covid-19 deaths, its highest one-day toll of the pandemic, amid a surge in cases that have forced officials to reimpose partial lockdown measures.