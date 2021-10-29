England's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) could start prescribing medically licensed electronic cigarettes to smokers in a world first.

The country's medicines regulator is publishing updated guidance that the health ministry on Friday said "paves the way for medicinally licensed e-cigarette products to be prescribed for tobacco smokers who wish to quit smoking".

"E-cigarettes contain nicotine and are not risk free, but expert reviews from the UK and US have been clear that the regulated e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking," the ministry said.

They have been shown "to be highly effective in supporting those trying to quit", it added.

Manufacturers of e-cigarettes will be able to submit products for approval in the same way as other medicines available on the NHS.

Health minister Sajid Javid said medical prescription of e-cigarettes "has the potential to tackle the stark disparities in smoking rates across the country".

Over six million people still smoke in England, according to the government, with rates much higher in poorer regions. Smoking caused almost 64,000 deaths in 2019.