The dress that singer Amy Winehouse wore for her final performance will be auctioned in California, as part of a trove of memorabilia from the soul diva's life.

The dress is the highlight of an 800-item collection of personal effects, ranging from bras and DVDs to books and make-up that are being sold this weekend by Winehouse's parents Mitch and Janis.

"It took them a long time to actually come to terms and decide to let go," said Martin Nolan of auction house Julien's, which is managing the sale.

"Of course, there are fans and museums and collectors all over the world that will want to own some of these items, care for them, show them at museums, keep her legacy and her memory alive and at the same time raise some money for the foundation," he added.

Winehouse wore the green and black bamboo print at a concert in Belgrade in 2011.

A month later, on July 23, she was dead from acute alcohol poisoning. She was 27.

Her tragic death was the culmination of a lengthy – and often very public – struggle with alcohol and drugs.

The proceeds will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which supports vulnerable young adults battling addiction.