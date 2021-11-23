Albert Einstein's handwritten notes for the theory of relativity have fetched record $13 million at an auction in Paris.

"This is without a doubt the most valuable Einstein manuscript ever to come to auction," said auction company Christie's, which is hosting the sale on Tuesday on behalf of the Aguttes auction house.

The manuscript was published in 1915.

The 54-page document was handwritten in 1913 and 1914 in Zurich, Switzerland, by Einstein and his colleague and confidant, Swiss engineer Michele Besso.

"Being one of only two working manuscripts documenting the genesis of the theory of general relativity that we know about, it is an extraordinary witness to Einstein's work," Christie's said.

One of history's greatest physicists