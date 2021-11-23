POLITICS
Einstein’s handwritten manuscript sells for record at Paris auction
The manuscript on the theory of general relativity contains preparatory work for the physicist's signature achievement and it is regarded as the most valuable Einstein manuscript ever to be auctioned.
Auction amount beats Christie's expectations of between $2.3 million to $3.4 million dollars. / AFP
November 23, 2021

Albert Einstein's handwritten notes for the theory of relativity have fetched record $13 million at an auction in Paris.

"This is without a doubt the most valuable Einstein manuscript ever to come to auction," said auction company Christie's, which is hosting the sale on Tuesday on behalf of the Aguttes auction house.

The manuscript was published in 1915.

The 54-page document was handwritten in 1913 and 1914 in Zurich, Switzerland, by Einstein and his colleague and confidant, Swiss engineer Michele Besso.

"Being one of only two working manuscripts documenting the genesis of the theory of general relativity that we know about, it is an extraordinary witness to Einstein's work," Christie's said.

One of history's greatest physicists 

Einstein’s theories of relativity revolutionised his field by introducing new ways of looking at the movement of objects in space and time.

Einstein also made major contributions to quantum mechanics theory and won the Nobel physics prize in 1921.

He also became a pop culture icon thanks to his dry witticisms, trademark unruly hair, moustache and bushy eyebrows.

Einstein died in 1955 aged 76, lauded as one of the greatest theoretical physicists of all time.

READ MORE:Chile astronomers discover star dancing according to Einstein's theory

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
