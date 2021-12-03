Friday, December 3, 2021

Russia records 75,000 Covid-19 related deaths in October

Russia's federal statistics agency Rosstat said that nearly 75,000 people died of coronavirus in the country in October, making it the deadliest month of the entire pandemic.

The agency reported that total deaths since Russia recorded its first case stood at more than 520,000, the third worst fatality count in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

Authorities in Moscow have been accused of downplaying the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and Rosstat's figure -- released late Friday -- painted a far darker picture than official figures suggest.

The Rosstat tally was considerably higher than an official government website tracking the pandemic, which says total Covid deaths are 278,857.

WHO says no Omicron deaths yet

The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain's spread amid warnings that it could damage the global economic recovery.

The United States and Australia became the latest countries to confirm locally transmitted cases of the variant, as Omicron infections pushed South Africa's total cases past three million.

The World Health Organization has warned it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is, whether it causes more severe illness and how effective treatments and vaccines are against it.

"We're going to get the answers that everybody out there needs," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said.

IMF: Omicron likely to slow economic growth

Global economic growth projections from the International Monetary Fund will likely be downgraded due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

"A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence, and in that sense, we are likely to see some downgrades of our October projections for global growth," Georgieva said.

Switzerland tightens mask wearing rules as coronavirus cases soar

The Swiss government on Friday announced a tightening of mask-wearing regulations, as the country detected two more omicron Covid-19 cases at a school in Geneva.

"The Federal Council recommends the Covid certificate for private meetings of more than 10 people," said Health Minister Alain Berset at a press conference after a meeting of the Swiss Federal Government.

He said two confirmed cases of the omicron variant were announced on Thursday on the Founex campus of the International School of Geneva, just outside the city, and some 2,000 students and staff were quarantined.

Mexico reports first Omicron case

Mexico has announced its first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant, in a traveller from South Africa, but the government said it was not considering border closures as a counter-measure.

The variant was detected in a 51-year-old from South Africa with mild symptoms, under secretary of health Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said on Twitter.

An epidemiologist by training, Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said closing borders and blocking the movement of people and goods "are not useful measures for containing variants."

WHO: No evidence yet to support tailoring vaccines to Omicron

The World Health Organization's emergencies director, Mike Ryan, said there was no evidence to support a change in Covid-19 vaccines to tailor them to the Omicron variant.

Ryan, speaking at a social media event, said that if needed, however, the work was already underway in case Omicron-specific vaccines were needed.

"Right now, we have highly effective vaccines that are working. We need to focus on getting them more equitably distributed. We need to focus on getting people most at risk vaccinated," Ryan said.

Study: mRNA vaccines provide biggest booster impact

Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that use mRNA technology provide the biggest boost to antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose, a new British study has found.

The "COV-Boost" study was cited by British officials when they announced that Pfizer and Moderna were preferred for use in the country's booster campaign, but the data has only been made publicly available now.

The study found that six of the seven boosters examined enhanced immunity after initial vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, while all seven increased immunity when given after two doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"A third dose will be effective for many of the vaccines we've tested and in many different combinations," Professor Saul Faust, an immunologist at the University of Southampton and the trial's lead, told reporters.

The study found that a full dose or half dose of Pfizer or a full dose of Moderna gave a strong boost to both antibody and T-cell levels, regardless of whether the person initially received Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

Tunisia reports first Omicron case

Tunisia has reported its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, health minister announced.

Speaking on state TV, Ali Mrabet said a 23-year-old passenger travelling from the Democratic Republic of Congo was diagnosed with the variant.

He further noted the person in question was placed in quarantine at a location dedicated for Covid-19 patients.

Turkey reports 187 deaths

Turkey has recorded 21,495 new coronavirus cases, 187 deaths, and 20,193 recoveries from the virus over the past day.

Turkey has administered more than 120.79 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January, the Health Ministry said.

Britain reports 143 deaths

Britain has reported 50,584 further virus cases and 143 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

That compares with 53,945 cases and 141 deaths reported a day earlier.

Italy reports 74 deaths

Italy has reported 74 coronavirus-related deaths against 72 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 17,030 from 16,806.

Italy has registered 134,077 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.08 million cases to date.

Ireland places new limits on bars and home visits

The Irish government has announced strict new limits on the hospitality sector and home visits as it moved to push down Covid-19 infection rates after officials warned the new Omicron variant was likely to add to pressure on the health service.

"The risks associated with proceeding into the Christmas period without some restrictions ... is just too high," Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a televised address.

US ships 9M vaccine doses to African countries, 2M worldwide

The United States has sent 9 million doses of vaccine doses to countries in Africa and another 2 million doses to other nations, the White House said.

Australia reports first locally transmitted Omicron cases

Australia has reported three students at a Sydney school have tested positive for the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the country's first cases of community transmission of the new strain.