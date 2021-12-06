Monday, December 6, 2021

WHO: Malaria fight disrupted by Covid-19 pandemic

Pandemic-related disruptions have caused tens of thousands more malaria deaths in 2020, the World Health Organization said, but added that urgent action had averted a far worse scenario.

In a fresh report, the UN health agency found that Covid-19 had reversed progress against the mosquito-borne disease, which was already plateauing before the pandemic struck.

There were an estimated 241 million malaria cases worldwide in 2020 — 14 million more than a year earlier — and the once-rapidly-falling death toll swelled to 627,000 last year, jumping 69,000 from 2019.

EU regulator backs Roche's arthritis drug for treating virus

The European Union's drug regulator recommended extending the use of Roche's RoActemra arthritis drug for adult Covid-19 patients on systemic treatment with steroids and those who need oxygen support or mechanical ventilation.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee evaluated data from a main study involving over 4,000 hospitalised adults, and concluded that the medicine's benefits outweigh the risks for these patients.

France orders nightclubs to close for four weeks

France nightclubs will close for four weeks from Friday in a bid to counter a surge in cases among young people in particular, Prime Minister Jean Castex has said.

Stricter social distancing and extended use of face masks will also be required in schools as France faces a fifth wave of virus cases that are again filling hospital beds, Castex said, though the government held off on imposing stricter measures for the general population.

Nearly 70 ICU medics at Spanish hospital test positive after

Nearly 70 nurses and doctors working in the intensive care unit at a Spanish hospital have tested positive after attending a Christmas party, health authorities have said.

Sixty-eight medics at the University Regional Hospital in Malaga had been diagnosed with Covid-19, the Andalusian regional government said.

Health authorities said they were investigating the source of the infection but added all 68 attended a Christmas party on December 1 at which 173 people were present.

New York City mandates vaccines for all private businesses

New York City has declared that all private-sector employers must implement vaccine mandates for their workers, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant has spread to at least one-third of US states.

The biggest US city set a December 27 deadline for all 184,000 businesses within its limits to make their employees show proof that they have been vaccinated.

In addition, children 5 to 11 years old must get at least one vaccine dose by December 14 to enter restaurants and to participate in extracurricular school activities, such as sports, band, orchestra and dance, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Czech government confirms vaccine mandate for some citizens

The Czech government will order vaccinations for people working in hospitals and nursing homes as well as police officers, soldiers and some other professions and all citizens aged 60 and older, Health Minister Adam Vojtech has said.

The country of 10.7 million lags the European Union average in vaccinations and is going through another wave of infections that has forced hospitals to cut non-urgent care and call for help from the army and volunteers.

UK records over 51,400 new daily cases

Britain has reported 51,459 further cases and 41 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

That compares with 43,992 cases and 54 deaths reported a day earlier.

Earlier, Britain's Health Security Agency said it found 90 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the total number identified so far to 336.

Italy reports over 9,500 new cases

Italy has reported 92 deaths against 43 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,503 from 15,021.

Italy has registered 134,287 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.12 million cases to date.

Croatia reports first Omicron cases

Croatian health authorities have confirmed the first two cases of the new Omicron variant in the country.

Health officials on Monday said they are trying to establish the source of infection as the two people had not travelled abroad.

They say they are most likely to have got the virus at a business gathering they had both attended.

Next pandemic could be more lethal than Covid

Future pandemics could be even more lethal than Covid-19 so the lessons learned from the pandemic must not be squandered, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has said.

"This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods," Sarah Gilbert said in the Richard Dimbleby Lecture, the BBC reported.

"The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both."

"We cannot allow a situation where we have gone through all we have gone through, and then find that the enormous economic losses we have sustained mean that there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness," she said.