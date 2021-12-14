Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is spreading at an unprecedented rate, the WHO said, urging countries to act swiftly to rein in transmission and protect their health systems.

Since the new, heavily-mutated variant was first detected in southern Africa last month, it has been reported in 77 countries, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

But, he stressed, "the reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn't been detected yet."

"Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," he said.

Tedros also cautioned against "dismissing Omicron as mild," pointing out that even if the variant does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems."

The warnings came amid growing evidence that the new variant might be better at skirting vaccine protections than previous ones.

Pfizer confirms positive results for anti-Covid pill

Paxlovid has said that clinical trials confirmed its anti-Covid pill reduced hospitalisations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent when it was taken in the first few days after symptoms appear.

The results are based on trials of more than 2,200 people and back up findings announced last month from preliminary trials.

Nobody in the trial who received the Pfizer treatment died, compared with 12 deaths among placebo recipients.

The Pfizer pills are taken with the older antiviral ritonavir every 12 hours for five days beginning shortly after onset of symptoms. If authorized, the treatment will be sold as Paxlovid.

The drug maker also said the treatment appears to be effective against the Omicron variant.

WHO: Africa might miss 70% vaccination goal until late 2024

The African continent might not reach the target of vaccinating 70 percent of its 1.3 billion population until the second half of 2024, a target many of the world’s richer countries have already met, the World Health Organization has said.

The warning comes as the world faces a new surge in cases driven by the highly infectious omicron variant.

Health officials in South Africa, which first announced the variant, say early data indicate it causes less severe illness and shorter, less intensive hospital stays.

But some richer countries have rushed to allow booster vaccine doses in response, even as less than 8 percent of Africa’s population has received two doses.

UK calls for volunteers to battle wave of Omicron infections

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for thousands of volunteers to staff new vaccination centres in shopping areas, stadiums and racecourses as the government accelerates its booster program to combat the Omicron variant.

The drive comes two days after Johnson set a target of giving booster shots to all adults by the end of this year to stem the tide of Omicron.

UK health authorities say the number of Omicron infections is doubling every two to three days, and the variant is now responsible for about 200,000 new cases a day.

Dutch consider early Christmas break for schools

The Dutch government have said it is considering closing schools a week early for Christmas this year as coronavirus infections remain high and hospitals struggle with a wave of patients.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce an extension of restrictions that have been in place since November 28 at a news conference at 1800 GMT.

India stuck with vaccines it can't export

India has been struggling to export its surplus of vaccines as logistical hurdles delay their use in many countries despite low levels of inoculation, vaccine producer the Serum Institute of India (SII) and a government official said.

The SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker that produces the AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sputnik shots, has already announced plans to temporarily halve output of the AstraZeneca drug until more orders came, including possibly through boosters.

China detects second case of Omicron variant

China has detected its second case of the Omicron variant in a 67-year-old man who tested positive after more than two weeks of quarantine, official media reported.

State broadcaster CCTV said the man returned from overseas on November 27 and underwent two weeks of isolation, during which he repeatedly tested negative for the virus.

South Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic

South Korea has marked its deadliest day of the pandemic as an unrelenting, delta-driven spread stretched hospitals thin and left people dying while waiting for beds.