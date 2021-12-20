Premier League clubs have decided against a temporary halt to the season, despite a surge in coronavirus cases that has forced mass postponements.

Just four of the weekend's scheduled 10 games went ahead as Britain battles record numbers of positive Covid cases due to the new Omicron strain.

The Premier League board has been considering applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis but there has been criticism over the decision-making process, with fears it jeopardises the sporting integrity of the competition.

According to the Daily Mail, clubs were told at a meeting on Monday that no postponements would be permitted if 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper from their 25-man squad list were available.

Chelsea, who have fallen six points behind leaders Manchester City at the top of the table, asked to have Sunday's match at Wolves called off but their plea was rejected despite seven positive cases.

Title-chasing Liverpool also stumbled in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham, with a number of key players absent with coronavirus.

Fixture crunch

The crisis has come at the busiest time in the English football calendar, with Premier League sides each due to play three rounds of matches between December 26 and January 3.

Even a short circuit-breaker would put strain on the calendar, forcing clubs to cram in fixtures during the second half of the season.