POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Australia rout England to win third Test and retain Ashes title
Australia hold title by completing a dominant innings and 14-run win over England cricketers before lunch on day three of the third test in Melbourne.
Australia rout England to win third Test and retain Ashes title
The fourth test is scheduled to begin on January 5 in Sydney, with the fifth from January 14 in Hobart. / AFP
December 28, 2021

A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland have skittled England for an embarrassing 68 to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two Tests still to play.

The tourists resumed on 31 for four, still 51 runs behind, after a disastrous final hour on Monday against some outstanding fast bowling that left their dreams in tatters.

Their survival on Tuesday rested on skipper Joe Root, but when he fell for 28 it was just a matter of time before the rest followed. Boland ended with an incredible 6-7 of four overs.

Covid scare

Play resumed as scheduled after players from both teams were tested for Covid-19 overnight.

Recommended

"All results have come back negative," Cricket Australia said.

The start of Monday's second day of play was delayed by 30 minutes due to a Covid scare involving two members of England’s support staff.

Australia were bowled out for 267 on Monday as the home side grabbed a first-innings advantage of 82 runs.

The fourth test is scheduled to begin on January 5 in Sydney, with the fifth from January 14 in Hobart.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat