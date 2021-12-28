A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland have skittled England for an embarrassing 68 to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two Tests still to play.

The tourists resumed on 31 for four, still 51 runs behind, after a disastrous final hour on Monday against some outstanding fast bowling that left their dreams in tatters.

Their survival on Tuesday rested on skipper Joe Root, but when he fell for 28 it was just a matter of time before the rest followed. Boland ended with an incredible 6-7 of four overs.

Covid scare

Play resumed as scheduled after players from both teams were tested for Covid-19 overnight.