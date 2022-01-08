Australian border agents have held tennis superstar Novak Djokovic for eight hours at Melbourne airport, mostly incommunicado, before cancelling his visa and sending him to a detention centre.

Djokovic's lawyers also argued on Saturday that the tennis star was given an Australian Open Covid-19 vaccine exemption for testing positive on December 16, which should have qualified him for entry.

In a filing to the federal court seeking to overturn his entry visa cancellation his lawyers said that the "date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021".

The Belgrade tennis federation, in a Facebook post after the December 17 ceremony, reported that Djokovic had handed over cups and awards to best young players in 2021.

Deportation court hearing

Australian border agents tore up Djokovic's entry visa for failing to meet the country's tough Covid-19 vaccine requirements when he landed in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The tennis star has been held since Thursday morning in a Melbourne detention centre "notwithstanding his requests to be moved" to another facility to train for the Australian Open, they added.

In an internal video leaked Saturday, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said his organisation had done "everything they possibly could".