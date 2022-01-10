CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" and a remake of "West Side Story" won the biggest awards at a diminished Golden Globes ceremony held privately without the usual glitzy lineup of Hollywood's top television and movie stars.
'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' win top prizes at Golden Globes
"The Power of the Dog" also won three awards including best director for Jane Campion. / Reuters
January 10, 2022

"The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" has taken the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes, largely ignored by Hollywood, where winners were unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour.

Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of the Dog" became the second film directed by a woman to win the best drama prize during Sunday's event. 

The film also won for best director and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake claimed best comedy or musical, as well as lead and supporting actress prizes for stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won the best actor and actress drama prizes for their turns in "King Richard" and "Being the Ricardos," while HBO drama "Succession" led the television prizes.

But none of the stars were present.

Recommended

READ MORE:No live-stream, no red carpet for Golden Globes this year

The award races, which are usually closely followed for the immediate boost to box office tallies and Oscar hopes that a Globes win can provide, were hugely overshadowed by a long-brewing row over ethical lapses by the organisers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of 100-odd entertainment writers with links to foreign publications, has been accused of a litany of failings from corruption to racism.

The Globes are traditionally billed as Tinseltown's biggest party – in past years, the event was watched by TV audiences of millions, and spawned frenzied debate and memes on social media.

This year, NBC scrapped its broadcast, and the event failed to trend on Twitter, where pop culture fans were more preoccupied with the death of US comedian Bob Saget.

READ MORE:Cuaron wins three Oscars for 'Roma' but 'Green Book' is best film

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions