The sporting action gets under way at the Beijing Winter Olympics, two days before the opening ceremony of a Games overshadowed by diplomatic boycotts and concerns about Covid-19.

The Olympics officially launch on Friday but the sports start later Wednesday with mixed-doubles curling.

Among the controversies are fears for the safety of Peng Shuai, warnings about snooping by the Chinese government and the environmental impact of an Olympics which will rely almost entirely on man-made snow.

Beginning its journey to the "Bird's Nest" stadium for the opening ceremony, a low-key torch relay got going under blue skies despite earlier warnings about pollution.

Adopting the catchphrase "Together for a shared future", China, its ruling Communist Party and the International Olympic Committee hope all the rancour will be forgotten once the Games get into full swing.

Diplomatic boycott

When Washington said it would stage a diplomatic boycott because of rights concerns, with Australia, Britain and Canada among those following suit, China warned the United States would "pay the price".

The Biden administration will not send diplomatic or official representation over what it called China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" against Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. Beijing denies allegations.