POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Sporting action gets under way at Beijing Winter Olympics
The Olympics, overshadowed by diplomatic boycotts and concerns about Covid-19, will officially begin on Friday.
Sporting action gets under way at Beijing Winter Olympics
China has been keen to stress that its capital will make Olympic history, becoming the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Games and saying the Games will be "safe and splendid". / AFP
February 2, 2022

The sporting action gets under way at the Beijing Winter Olympics, two days before the opening ceremony of a Games overshadowed by diplomatic boycotts and concerns about Covid-19.

The Olympics officially launch on Friday but the sports start later Wednesday with mixed-doubles curling.

Among the controversies are fears for the safety of Peng Shuai, warnings about snooping by the Chinese government and the environmental impact of an Olympics which will rely almost entirely on man-made snow.

Beginning its journey to the "Bird's Nest" stadium for the opening ceremony, a low-key torch relay got going under blue skies despite earlier warnings about pollution.

Adopting the catchphrase "Together for a shared future", China, its ruling Communist Party and the International Olympic Committee hope all the rancour will be forgotten once the Games get into full swing.

READ MORE:How one app is creating controversy ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Diplomatic boycott

When Washington said it would stage a diplomatic boycott because of rights concerns, with Australia, Britain and Canada among those following suit, China warned the United States would "pay the price".

The Biden administration will not send diplomatic or official representation over what it called China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" against Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. Beijing denies allegations.

Recommended

Athletes of the boycotting countries will compete at the Games, which run until February 20, but a US rights monitor sounded the alarm this week over athletes' safety after the hosts threatened "punishment" for anti-Beijing comments.

The Congressional-Executive Commission on China, a group of Washington lawmakers and White House officials, asked US Olympics authorities for an "urgent effort" to protect their stars if they speak out.

READ MORE: A brief history of Olympic boycotts

Concerns over Peng's safety

IOC president Thomas Bach says that while in Beijing he will meet Peng, a Grand Slam-winning tennis player who alleged in November that she had been sexually assaulted by a former vice-premier. Peng was not heard from for nearly three weeks, only to reappear.

In addition, some Western nations, fearing surveillance, have told their athletes to leave their personal devices at home and use temporary burner phones.

Then there is the coronavirus. Last summer's pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics were in a "bubble" to thwart the virus, but it was more relaxed than the no-nonsense system in place in Beijing.

Organisers say they expect cases in the bubble, nearly 250 have already been recorded, but their goal is to keep the spread to a minimum.

READ MORE: Beijing lights the flame, kicking off 2022 Winter Olympic Games

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat