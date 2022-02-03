The Beijing Winter Olympics has drawn a frosty reception in India after a Chinese soldier involved in a deadly Himalayan skirmish took part in the traditional torch relay.

Qi Fabao, a regiment commander for the People's Liberation Army, was among the troops present in 2020 during the high-altitude clash in the Galwan Valley of disputed Kashmir, which is contested between the world's two most populous nations.

Troops fought a hand-to-hand Medieval-style battle that left at least 20 Indians and four Chinese soldiers dead.

China's Global Times state media outlet feted Qi –– who sustained a serious head injury during the fighting –– as a "hero" after reporting his inclusion among the Games' 1,200 torchbearers.

'Sign of detente'

But Qi's reception was less warm among the compatriots of his Galwan Valley adversaries.

"China's aggressive information warfare continues," Indian journalist Abhishek Bhalla wrote on Twitter.

"They took a while to announce their dead but now Qi Fabao... is a torchbearer."