Zoi Sadowski Synnott has given New Zealand their first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal after winning the women's snowboard slopestyle final at the Beijing Games.

Sadowski Synnott trailed American Julia Marino going into the final round but pulled out an incredible performance to take the title with the last run of the competition on Sunday.

The 20-year-old launched into a massive jump with her final trick to earn a winning score of 92.88, before being mobbed at the finish by Marino and bronze medallist Tess Coady of Australia.

"Honestly it's absolute disbelief but it probably means more to me to win New Zealand's first Winter Olympic gold," said Sadowski Synnott, who was born in Sydney.

"It makes me super proud to be a Kiwi."

Sadowski Synnott dazzled the judges by grinding along rails, leaping off huge jumps and sliding along the roof of a traditional Chinese house made from snow en route to the gold.

Sadowski Synnott's team-mates waved a large New Zealand flag and another bearing the country's silver fern symbol as she hurtled down the slope.

