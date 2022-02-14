POLITICS
2 MIN READ
UEFA to reward fans with thousands of free tickets for finals
Aleksander Ceferin, president of the UEFA, has announced the offer for the unwavering support of fans throughout the pandemic.
UEFA to reward fans with thousands of free tickets for finals
UEFA said that clubs can use the tickets to reward loyal supporters. / Reuters Archive
February 14, 2022

UEFA has announced that it will offer 30,000 tickets to fans of teams taking part in this season's European finals as a way to thank them for their support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Champions League finalists will each receive 5,000 tickets and a total of 8,000 tickets will be handed out for the Europa League final, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Monday.

The finals of the Europa Conference League and Women's Champions League will each have 6,000 tickets available.

"Football fans are the lifeblood of the game and we thought it would be a nice way to recognise the difficulties they have experienced over the last two years and how they nevertheless still managed to support their teams," Ceferin said.

UEFA said that clubs can use the tickets to reward loyal supporters but they must not be given to sponsors, partners or club officials.

Recommended

The pandemic has had a considerable impact on European clubs, who lost $7.92 billion across two seasons due to matches being played behind closed doors and a decrease in transfer revenue, according to a study published by UEFA this month.

READ MORE:Man United held by Southampton as frustrating season continues

READ MORE:From supremacy to slump: What happened to Turkish football’s ‘Big Three’?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment