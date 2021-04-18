Paris Saint-Germain ended Lyon's five-year unbeaten run in the Women's Champions League with Sunday's 2-1 win to reach the semi-finals on away goals.

Hosts Lyon have won the title each year since 2016 and the fixture had been moved after they had registered numerous cases of Covid-19 in their squad.

The holders had won the first leg 1-0 in the French capital but the Parisians bounced back at the OL Stadium to secure a last four meeting with Barcelona.

USA forward Catarina Macario scored early before a PSG comeback.

France midfielder Grace Geyoro equalised after 25 minutes with a rifling shot into the top corner before Wendie Renard's second-half own goal which won the tie for PSG.