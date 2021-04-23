The White House has brought out the billionaires, the CEOs and the union executives to help sell President Joe Biden's vision of a climate-friendly transformation of the US economy at his virtual summit of world leaders.

The closing day of the two-day summit on climate change on Friday showcased Bill Gates and Mike Bloomberg, steelworker and electrical union leaders and executives for solar and other renewable energy, all arguing that pouring money now into emerging technology and efficient transport and electric systems will pay off in jobs and wealth long-term.

Bloomberg spoke from the US, declaring, “We can't beat climate change without a historic amount of new investment."

“We have to do more, faster to cut emissions," said Bloomberg, who's donated millions to promote replacing dirty-burning coal-fired power plants with increasingly cheaper renewable energy.

Gates urged governments and the private sector to work together to "develop and deploy breakthrough technologies" that will eliminate emissions throughout the world's economy.

“We’re gonna do this together,” Biden said in his closing message.

READ MORE:Biden pledges to double climate aid for developing countries

Economic 'opportunity'

Biden envoy John Kerry stressed the political selling point that the president's call for retrofitting creaky US infrastructure to run more cleanly would put the US on a better economic footing long-term. “No one is being asked for a sacrifice," Kerry said. “This is an opportunity.”

It's all in service of an argument US officials say will make or break Biden's climate agenda: Pouring trillions of dollars into clean-energy technology, research and infrastructure will speed a competitive US economy into the future and create jobs, while saving the planet.

Much of the proposed spending to address climate change is included in Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill, which would pay for new roads, safe bridges and reliable public transit, while boosting electric vehicles, clean drinking water and investments in clean energy such as solar and wind power.

Biden’s plan faces a steep road in the closely divided Senate, where Republicans led by McConnell have objected.

Presidents and prime ministers from around the world joined in to describe their own investments and commitments to break away from reliance on climate-damaging petroleum and coal.

READ MORE: Less than a quarter of world’s top companies meeting climate targets

Poland

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said his nation plans to build and use a zero emission energy system.

Duda projected that the share of coal in the system would drop to "as little as 11 percent" by 2040.

"That is why Poland plans to build and use zero emission energy system over the next two decades, thanks to which the share of coal is going to drop from the current 70 to as little as 11 percent in 2040," Duda said.

"This is not only an answer to the agreements within the European Union, but first of all, this gives the response to the expectations of the new generation of Poles, the young generation," Duda added.

Norway

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said during the Washington climate summit on Friday that Norway was at the forefront of the fight against deforestation .

"Norway has made available high resolution satellite imagery of all tropical forests.This will help to improve management and verify performance. Norway is proud to be part of the leaf coalition an inovative model to mobilise private capital for countries that cut deforestation," she said.

She also said more than half of Norway's new cars were electric - a development helped by tax exemptions and other state incentives.

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking virtually like the dozens of other participating international officials, described scientists at hundreds of Israeli start-ups working hard to improve crucial battery storage for solar, wind and other renewable energy.