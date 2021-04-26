A pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn by rapper Kanye West have sold for $1.8 million, triple the previous record for sneakers, Sotheby's said.

The shoes beat the record held by a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s which sold for $615,000 in August 2020 at a Christie's auction.

"The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale ever," Sotheby's said in a statement on Monday.

"The sale also marks the first pair of sneakers to top $1 million," it added.

The black high top Yeezys were worn by West during the 2008 Grammy Awards as he performed "Hey Mama" and "Stronger."

READ MORE:H.E.R. song 'I Can't Breathe' wins song of the year at Grammy Awards

Rare athletic footwear

The sneakers, which were part of a collaboration between Nike and West, were prototypes, with the resulting model not going on sale until April 2009.

The shoes were acquired by RARES, a sneaker investment marketplace that allows users to invest in rare pairs of athletic footwear.

Individuals can buy shares in a pair, just as investors buy stock in a company.