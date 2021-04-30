The Covid-19 pandemic is fizzling out – or that's how it appears in a few countries and even there it is likely a short-lived remission.

For a majority of the world, inoculation campaigns are sluggish, infections are rising and newer, more contagious variants are developing – some of which could reduce the efficacy of vaccines.

Poorer countries have started inoculation campaigns, largely thanks to the Covax programme led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization. Covax committed 45 million doses up to the end of 2021, and deliveries were meant to start in March. However, India, making a total of 90 million doses of Covishield, the local version of AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, halted exports due to its worsening virus surge.

Yet inoculation is still largely a privilege of high-income countries, home to 16 percent of the world's population, administering 47 percent of vaccine doses.

The way things are going, the world’s poorest nations will not reach 60 percent vaccination by at least 2023, moving at a rate too low and slow to curb the spread of the virus.

So, why are there disparities?

Remember when people started hoarding necessary household items like toilet paper and canned goods at the beginning of the pandemic? Rich countries have been doing that but with Covid-19 jabs.

It’s called vaccine hoarding and the WHO is not very happy about it, saying that it threatens the supply for the Covax programme for poor and middle-income countries.

Earlier on in the pandemic, wealthier nations began striking deals with their pharmaceutical companies, like Moderna and AstraZeneca, to purchase Covid-19 vaccines that had not even been approved yet.

The infusion of funding for vaccine research and development, worth millions, to drugmakers in their territories, gave the US, UK, and EU priority access to vaccines, pushing low-income countries down the procurement line.

This feeds into a dire situation where vaccines are quite scarce – to date 1 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally.

Compounding vaccine scarcity are patent restrictions on Covid-19 vaccines and drugs.

Last October, 100 countries backed a South African and Indian-led proposal to temporarily waive a World Trade Organization agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) until the pandemic is over.

Vaccine development and manufacturing is concentrated within the hands of a few pharmaceutical companies. These firms hold a lot of power.

The PREP act in the US makes it impossible to sue companies producing vaccines over severe side-effects and even the Food and Drug Administration for authorising them.

Liability protection in contracts between the Trump administration and Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson prevented the US from donating or selling vaccine surpluses or even the extra vaccine-making materials the companies might have.

The Biden administration overturned the move by opting to donate 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries.

Waiving the TRIPS agreement will pave the way for countries to scale up the production and distribution of vaccines and make them equitably available for more, but richer countries have rejected it.

Diplomacy or redistribution?