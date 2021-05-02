POLITICS
Match postponed as Man Utd fans invade Old Trafford in anti-Glazer protest
Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool is postponed after large number of protesting fans storm pitch as part of protest against club's American owners.
Supporters protest against Manchester United's owners, inside English Premier League club Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northwest England on May 2, 2021. / AFP
May 2, 2021

Manchester United fans have invaded Old Trafford ahead of Premier League clash with Liverpool as part of a protest against the club's American owners.

Large numbers of fans on Sunday gathered outside Old Trafford, on the day Manchester City could be crowned Premier League champions if United lose.

Hundreds of fans managed to make their way into the ground and onto the pitch, chanting "we want Glazers out."

Flares were lit with one launched towards the TV broadcast gantry.

Manchester United's match against Liverpool was delayed and then postponed, the club said.

The match was scheduled to start at 4:30 pm local time (1530 GMT). 

Anger towards Glazers

Anger towards the Glazer family has been reignited by United's part in a proposed European Super League (ESL) that collapsed within 48 hours last month due to a backlash from fans, players, governments and governing bodies.

The Glazers have owned United since a controversial leveraged takeover in 2005 saddled the club with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of debt.

United fans wore green and gold colours to matches early in the Glazers reign, the colours of Newton Heath, the club founded in 1878 that eventually became Manchester United 24 years later, as a sign of protest.

Green and gold scarves and flares were back at Old Trafford on Sunday, while there were a number of banners aimed at the Glazers.

United's executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has already announced he would be leaving his role by the end of the year amid the fallout from the failed ESL project.

SOURCE:AFP
