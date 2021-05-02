Manchester United fans have invaded Old Trafford ahead of Premier League clash with Liverpool as part of a protest against the club's American owners.

Large numbers of fans on Sunday gathered outside Old Trafford, on the day Manchester City could be crowned Premier League champions if United lose.

Hundreds of fans managed to make their way into the ground and onto the pitch, chanting "we want Glazers out."

Flares were lit with one launched towards the TV broadcast gantry.

Manchester United's match against Liverpool was delayed and then postponed, the club said.

The match was scheduled to start at 4:30 pm local time (1530 GMT).