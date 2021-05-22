Saturday, May 22:

New Delhi tells social media firms to take down 'Indian variant' posts

India's government has ordered social media platforms to take down content that refers to the "Indian variant" of the coronavirus.

The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India last year and has been blamed for much of a devastating Covid-19 wave that has battered South Asian nations in recent weeks.

It has spread to Britain and at least 43 other countries, where "Indian variant" has become a widely used term.

The government order, sent Friday by the electronics and information technology ministry, highlighted government sensitivity to accusations that it has mishandled the new surge.

In it, the ministry told social media companies to "remove all the content" that refers to the "Indian variant".

Russia reports 8,709 new cases, 386 deaths

Russia has reported 8,709 new Covid-19 cases, including 2,653 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,992,554.

The government coronavirus task force said 386 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 118,125.

3M in Pakistan lacking IDs may miss out on Covid-19 jabs

A prove-your-identity condition may leave 3 million people in Pakistan without coronavirus vaccines, including mainly unregistered refugees, jeopardising the country's fight against the pandemic.

Currently, only Pakistani nationals or immigrants who have either computerised national identification cards (CNIC) or official refugee status can receive the jabs.

The country of over 207 million people has so far vaccinated nearly 3 million people, a ratio well below that of neighboring India.

Over 1.5 million unregistered refugees living in Pakistan, particularly from neighboring Afghanistan, will miss out on the vaccination for not having identity documents.

Besides, thousands of CNIC have been blocked in recent years by the country's registration authority, the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra), for different reasons.

There are around 2.8 million documented and undocumented Afghan refugees in Pakistan, making it the world's second-largest refugee population after Syrians in Turkey.

Malaysia reports 6,320 new cases, 50 deaths

Malaysia has reported 6,320 new coronavirus cases amid a recent surge in infections, bringing the total to 505,115.

Health authorities also reported 50 new deaths.

The Southeast Asian nation reported a record high of 6,806 new cases on Thursday, when it also saw its highest daily toll of 59 deaths.

Vietnam in talks to produce Sputnik V vaccine

A research centre under Vietnam's health ministry is in talks with Russia to produce the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in the country, local media reported.

The Russian partner would initially transfer semi-finished products along with instructions to the Ministry of Health's Polyvac Center to produce around 50 million doses a year, the online newspaper VnExpress reported, without identifying the partner.

An official at Polyvac confirmed to Reuters that the talks were underway, but declined to give further details.

In a later stage, Polyvac would produce the vaccine from scratch, the report said, citing an unnamed Polyvac source.

The report said Vietnam was also in talks to buy the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine from Russia for domestic use before any domestic production of the shot.

Labradors join Thailand's fight against pandemic

Thailand has started deploying a canine virus-detecting squad in hopes of quickly identifying people with the virus as the country faces a surge in cases, with clusters at construction sites, crowded slum communities and large markets.

Angel, Bobby and Bravo are among six Labradors that have been trained by researchers at the Faculty of Veterinary Science at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University to sniff out a unique odour that people with the virus produce in their sweat, the researchers say.

Sri Lanka halts trains, buses to curb virus

Sri Lanka halts public transport for four days as authorities imposed a fresh travel ban across the country, in its latest efforts to curb the escalating number of virus infections and deaths.