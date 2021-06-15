POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Arctic mission warns irreversible warming tipping point likely triggered
Scientists find Arctic sea ice retreated “faster in the spring of 2020 than since the beginning of records”.
Arctic mission warns irreversible warming tipping point likely triggered
Sea ice physicist and expedition participant Stefanie Arndt, atmospheric physicist and leader of the MOSAiC expedition Markus Rex and Germany's Minister for Education and Research Anja Karliczek present the initial results of the MOSAiC expedition, the largest scientific undertaking in the polar region to date, in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2021. / Reuters
June 15, 2021

The tipping point for irreversible global warming may have already been triggered, the scientist, who led the biggest-ever expedition to the Arctic, has warned.

"The disappearance of summer sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first landmines in this minefield, one of the tipping points that we set off first when we push warming too far," Markus Rex said on Tuesday.

"And one can essentially ask if we haven't already stepped on this mine and already set off the beginning of the explosion."

Rex led the world's biggest mission to the North Pole, an expedition involving 300 scientists from 20 countries.

READ MORE: Nearly 100 Asian cities rank highest for environmental risk, disaster

Recommended

The MOSAiC expedition returned to Germany in October after 389 days drifting through the North Pole, bringing home devastating proof of a dying Arctic Ocean and warnings of ice-free summers in just decades.

The $165-million (140-million-euro) expedition also brought back 150 terabytes of data and more than 1,000 ice samples.

Presenting their first findings, Rex said scientists found that the Arctic sea ice had retreated "faster in the spring of 2020 than since the beginning of records" and that "the spread of the sea ice in the summer was only half as large as decades ago."

"Only the evaluation in the next years will allow us to determine if we can still save the year-round Arctic sea ice through forceful climate protection or whether we have already passed this important tipping point in the climate system," he added.

READ MORE: Less than a quarter of world’s top companies meeting climate targets

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move