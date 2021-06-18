Friday, June 18

Palestinians call off 1M dose vaccine exchange with Israel

The Palestinian Authority has called off an agreement whereby Israel would transfer one million doses of coronavirus vaccines to it in exchange for a similar number later this year, hours after the deal was announced on Friday.

The Palestinians said the doses, which Israel began shipping to the occupied West Bank, are too close to expiring and do not meet their standards.

In announcing the agreement, Israel had said the vaccines "will expire soon" without specifying the date.

Palestinian officials had come under heavy criticism on social media after the agreement was announced, with many accusing them of accepting subpar vaccines and suggesting they might not be effective.

Africa Covid trajectory is 'very concerning', WHO official says

The trend of virus cases in Africa is very concerning, a senior World Health Organization official said.

Absolute numbers do not make Africa look in bad shape, said Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, adding that in the last week it had recorded just over 5 percent of global cases and 2.2 percent of deaths.

But given the level of under diagnosis, he told a news conference: "It's a trajectory that is very, very concerning."

Turkey reports over 5,000 cases

Turkey has reported 5,575 new coronavirus cases, including 497 symptomatic patients, over the last 24 hours.

The country's overall case tally is over 5.35 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,071 with 59 new fatalities.

More horses die as Bangladesh tourist town reels from Covid closures

Animal activists in Bangladesh have warned of a growing crisis among horses used for tourism during the country's coronavirus lockdown, after owners said that five more had died of starvation in a popular resort town.

Twenty-one horses that used to carry tourists along Cox's Bazar beach in southeastern Bangladesh died in one month, their owners said, after a lockdown imposed from April 14 saw visitors to the scenic spot dry up.

US administers 300M vaccine jabs in 150 days

The United States has administered 300 million Covid-19 vaccinations in 150 days, a White House official said ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled update on his administration's vaccination program.

Italy reports 35 coronavirus deaths 1,147 new cases

Italy reported 35 coronavirus-related deaths against 37 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,147 from 1,325.

Italy has registered 127,225 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Brazil to hit 500K deaths, 2nd highest globally

The official Covid-19 death toll in Brazil is about to hit 500,000, the second highest in the world behind the United States.

Official data showed some 2,000 deaths per day in Brazil in the past week, representing one-fifth the global total. Only 11 percent of Brazil’s population is fully vaccinated.

Brazil’s Senate is investigating how the toll got so high, focusing on why President Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right government ignored opportunities to buy vaccines for months while it relentlessly pushed hydroxychloroquine.

UK reports 10,476 new virus cases, 11 more deaths

Britain reported 10,476 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures showed 42.5 million people had received their first vaccine dose and 30.9 million had received both shots.

Canada extends US travel restrictions through July 21

Canada said it will extend restrictions that bar non-essential travel at US land borders until at least July 21.

Reuters reported this week the United States is expected to issue a new extension of restrictions at the Canadian and Mexican borders that are set to expire June 21.

Niger reopens land borders as Covid 'under control'

The West African state of Niger said it had reopened land borders that had been closed since March 2020 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Road crossings on the the landlocked state's borders were reopened on Thursday after Covid trends showed "the situation is still under control," the government said.

Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, took drastic measures to stop the spread of coronavirus after the first cases emerged in March 2020.

Delta Covid variant becoming globally dominant: WHO

The World Health Organization's chief scientist said that the Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease.

"The Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissibility," WHO's Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June

AstraZeneca said the European Union had lost a legal case against the pharmaceutical firm over the supply of vaccines as a court in Brussels rejected an EU request for more deliveries by the end of June.

The Anglo-Swedish firm committed in a contract to do its best to deliver to the 27-nation bloc 300 million doses by the end of June, but production problems led the pharmaceutical company to revise down its target to 100 million vaccines.

Netherlands set to ditch face masks if social distancing allows - RTL

Social distancing rules in the Netherlands are set to be eased next week, allowing people to leave off their face masks on many occasions and for bigger groups to meet, broadcaster RTL reported, citing government sources.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is set to announce the further easing of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic at a televised news conference at 1900 local time (1700 GMT).

As of June 26, face masks will no longer be required if people can keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres (5 ft) between them, RTL said, limiting the requirement to wear one to public transport and airports.

Thailand scraps plan for 16-week dose gap on AstraZeneca vaccine

Thailand has abandoned its plan for a 16-week gap between doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and will opt for a shorter interval of 10 to 12 weeks instead, a senior health official said.

The government, which plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for most of its inoculations, had sought to reach more people faster by stretching the gap to 16 weeks, beyond the 12 weeks maximum approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from Covid risk list

Germany has removed popular summer holiday destinations France, Greece, Switzerland and parts of Spain from its list of coronavirus risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.

This means that people entering Germany from these regions will no longer be required to quarantine for ten days.

Belgium, the southern part of Denmark, Estonia, Jordan, Lithuania, three provinces in the Netherlands, Norway, the Palestinian Territories, several regions in Slovenia and St. Lucia were also removed from the risk list.

Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU

Italy has introduced a mandatory five-day quarantine for visitors from Britain, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said, as concerns grow over increasing cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

At the same time, Italy is lifting curbs on travellers from the United States, Canada, Japan and other European Union states if they had a Covid-19 green pass, the minister wrote on Facebook.

S Korea pledges $200M to international vaccine effort

South Korea has pledged to donate a total of $200 million to the COVAX programme that is supplying coronavirus vaccines for lower-income countries, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) said.

COVAX, backed by GAVI and the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

Austria to provide a million vaccine doses to Western Balkans

Austria will provide a million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the countries of the Western Balkans in addition to the doses it is funnelling towards the region on behalf of the European Union, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

Kurz made the announcement at a news conference after a summit with his counterparts from the countries of the former Yugoslavia that are not European Union member states. An envoy from Albania also attended.

Medical adviser: 'No fans' safest for Olympics

The top medical adviser to the Japanese government says the safest way to hold the Tokyo Olympics is without any fans.

Dr. Shigeru Omi issued his suggestions in a report to the government and organisers. Fans from abroad have already been banned. Organisers are to announce early next week if some local fans should be allowed.

Singapore sees first day rush for Sinovac vaccine

Offering Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time on, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy.

Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Spain to scrap mandatory outdoor masks from June 26

Spain will lift a blanket obligation to wear masks outdoors from June 26, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

"This weekend will be the last one with masks," Sanchez said in an event in Barcelona.