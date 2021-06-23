POLITICS
New Zealand trounce India to win inaugural World Test Championship
"Black Caps" defeat "Men in Blue" by eight wickets at the final cricket match to clinch the first ICC World Test Championship at Southampton, England.
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (C) watches the ball after playing a shot on the final day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between New Zealand and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on June 23, 2021. / AFP
June 23, 2021

New Zealand have defeated India by eight wickets to win the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton. 

Set a victory target of just 139 in 53 overs, New Zealand finished on 140-2 with more than seven overs left after the match was extended into the reserve sixth day, Wednesday, after two days' play were completely washed out.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reduced New Zealand to 44-2 after removing both openers.

But New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (52 not out) and Ross Taylor (47 not out), the team's two most-experienced batsmen, shared an unbroken stand of 96 to seal victory.

Kiwi pacers flatten India's batting order

The real damage was done by New Zealand's all-pace attack, with India dismissed for just 170 in their second innings earlier on Wednesday despite a rare sunny day in this match at the Hampshire Bowl providing the best batting conditions of the  entire game.

Tim Southee took 4-48 in 19 overs, with Rishabh Pant (41) the only India batsman to manage a score above 30 in the innings. 

This final marked the culmination of a two-year cycle of series to determine Test cricket's first official world champions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
