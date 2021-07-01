Thursday, July 1:

Delta variant casts shadow over EU Covid travel pass

An EU-wide Covid certificate for easier travel has come into force, just in time for Europe's busy summer vacation period – but the highly infectious Delta variant is already threatening to curtail its use.

The EU document – essentially a QR code available on smartphones or on paper – shows whether the bearer is vaccinated with one of the European Union's approved jabs (from BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson), or whether they have recovered from an infection or recently tested negative.

Under EU law, the certificate is meant to do away with the need for quarantines or further testing when travelling between the EU's 27 countries or four associated European nations (Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein).

All EU member states were connected to the digital certificate system on Thursday except Ireland, which was hit by a cyber-attack targeting its health service in May and plans to have it operational on July 19.

But a surge in the Delta variant, first detected in India and now quickly gaining ground elsewhere, could trigger an "emergency brake" provision suspending the certificate's acceptance.

Germany already has a ban on incoming travellers from Portugal, where the Delta variant has become dominant.

Turkey reports 5,288 new cases

Turkey has registered 5,288 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 462 symptomatic patients, according to official figures.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.43 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,774, with 42 new fatalities.

The country has so far administered over 50.65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 35.11 million people have received their first doses, while over 15.22 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Portugal imposes night-time curfew

A night-time curfew from 11pm (2200GMT) will be imposed in several Portuguese municipalities, including the capital Lisbon and in the city of Porto, as Covid-19 infections continue to rise, the government announced on Thursday.

"We are not in any circumstances to claim that the pandemic is in control," Cabinet Minister Mariana Silva Vieira told a news conference

Britain's cases up 72 percent in past week

Britain has reported 27,989 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed, the highest number since Jan. 25 and taking the rise in cases between June 25 and July 1 to nearly 72 percent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 22 people were reported as having died within 28days of a positive test for Covid-19, taking the seven-day rise to just under 11 percent.

A total of 44.9 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by June 30 and 33.0 million people had received a second dose.

South Africa records highest number of cases since Jan 9

South Africa has reported 19,506 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, health authorities said, the highest daily figure since January 9.

Noting that the new increase in infections represents a 27.6 percent positivity rate, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday night that the number of cases in the country has risen to 1.97 million.

According to NICD, 383 more people died of the virus in South Africa, bringing the death toll in the country to 60,647.

South Africa is currently experiencing a third wave of infections.

South Africa, with a population of nearly 60 million, has the highest Covid-19 caseload and death toll on the continent.

Austria removes Turkey from Covid-red list

Austria has removed a number of countries, including Turkey, from its red list of countries with travel restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine at least 14 days before entering Austria will not be needed to quarantine, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told a press conference.

Meanwhile, travellers from the EU and other "low-risk" countries will be permitted to enter Austria without being forced to quarantine if they are either vaccinated or have a negative test result.

Brazil, South Africa, India, and the UK still remain on the red list due to the spread of new coronavirus variants.

Russia launches booster shots amid soaring infections

Russian health authorities have launched booster coronavirus vaccination for those who had been immunised more than six months ago, as the country faces a surge in new infections and deaths.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he had received a booster shot and urged city residents to follow suit.

Moscow health authorities on Thursday started offering booster shots with the domestically produced, two-shot Sputnik V vaccine and its one-shot Sputnik Light version.

Other Russian regions are also starting to offer booster shots.

Pets often catch Covid from humans, study finds

If you think you have Covid-19, it might be best to stay away from your pets, says the author of a Dutch study that found a surprising number of dogs and cats may be getting infected.

"About one out of five pets will catch the disease from their owners," said Dr Els Broens of Utrecht University in the Netherlands, although there are no known cases of the disease spreading from pets to humans.

"Luckily, the animals do not get very ill from it."

In Broens' study, presented this week in a paper at the European Congress of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, 156 dogs and 154 cats from 196 households were tested in homes where humans were known to have had a coronavirus infection.

About 17 percent of the animals, 31 cats and 23 dogs, had antibodies for Covid-19, suggesting they had been infected.

In addition, six cats and seven dogs, or 4.2 percent of the animals, had an active infection as shown by a PCR test.

Later testing showed those animals recovered quickly and did not pass it on to other pets in the same household, Broens said.

WHO warns of third coronavirus wave in Europe

Crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if football fans and others drop their guard, according to WHO.

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10 precent, driven by mixing of crowds in Euro 2020 host cities, travel and easing of social restrictions, WHO said. “We need to look much beyond just the stadiums themselves,” WHO’s senior emergency officer, Catherine Smallwood, told reporters.

Pakistan suspends 70 paramilitary personnel for refusing vaccine

A Pakistan province has suspended 70 paramilitary troops without pay after they refused to receive Covid-19 vaccines, officials said.

The group were suspended in southern Balochistan province on Wednesday "after repeated written warnings and verbal requests" to get the jabs, said Habib Ahmed Bangalzai, a senior local official.

"They will also not get their salaries," Bangalzai added.

Fiji's outbreak surges as gov't resists lockdown

Fiji has reported a record 431 new daily coronavirus cases as an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant continued to grow.