Saturday, July 3:

Afghanistan finds deadly fungal infection patients

A deadly fungal infection known as "black fungus' that first surfaced in Indian Covid-19 patients has been detected in Afghanistan, which is in the middle of a brutal third wave of the coronavirus, Health Minister Wahid Majroh said.

Afghanistan has recorded one death from the fungus, which has been detected in two other patients, he said.

In Afghanistan, where people rarely wear masks and there is no social distancing, the numbers of new cases have been steadily rising, with 1,272 new cases in the past 24 hours and 92 deaths. The testing rate in Afghanistan is barely 4,000 a day.

Britain records 24,885 new infections

Britain has recorded 24,885 new coronavirus infections, down from 27,125 a day earlier, and 18 deaths, also lower than the 27 reported on Friday, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths.

1M vaccine doses expected in Malaysia from US

One million donated doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc's and BioNTech will arrive in Malaysia on Monday, White House officials said, with plans for more shipments to Southeast Asia soon.

The doses are from an initial batch of 80 million US-made vaccines the Biden administration pledged last month to share globally amid concern about the disparity in vaccination rates between advanced and developing countries.

Italy reports 22 more deaths

Italy has reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 932 from 794.

Italy has registered 127,637 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.

Italy breaks up fake EU vaccine pass schemes

Italian police said they had broken up a number of online schemes offering to sell fake European Union digital Covid-19 status certificates or purported coronavirus vaccines.

The investigation, coordinated by the cybercrime prosecutor’s office in Milan, showed that thousands of people were ready to pay for false certificates, a police statement said.

The EU on Thursday launched a digital Covid-19 certificate designed to help citizens travel across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism.

The certificate features a "QR" code, which indicates if a traveller has been fully vaccinated or has recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection or tested negative.

The police said they had seized control of 10 channels on the encrypted messaging service Telegram linked to anonymous accounts on marketplaces in the so-called dark web, through which it was possible to contact the sellers, who required payment in cryptocurrency.

Bangladesh receives 4.5M vaccine doses

Bangladesh has received 4.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from the US and China, according to officials.

Of these, 2.5 million were doses of the Moderna jab provided by the US through the Covax facility, while 2 million were Sinopharm vaccines purchased by the South Asian country.

According to Health Ministry official Maid ul Islam Prodhan, the first consignment of 1.25 million Moderna vaccines reached Dhaka airport on Friday at midnight, followed by another special flight with the rest of the shipment early on Saturday morning.

Two special Bangladeshi flights brought 2 million Sinopharm jabs from China early on Saturday.

India's Bharat Biotech says its vaccine is 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19

Phase-III trials of a vaccine by India's Bharat Biotech has shown it was 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the firm said.

The data demonstrated 65.2 percent protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India.

Bharat Biotech estimates it will make 23 million doses a month.

India, with a tally of 30.45 million infections, is the second most affected nation after the United States, with 33 million.

The south Asian nation's death toll has now crossed 400,000.

Russia reports record daily deaths for fifth day

Russia has reported 697 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began and the fifth day in a row it has set that record.

The government coronavirus task force also confirmed 24,439 new coronavirus cases nationwide, the most it has reported since early January.

Moscow accounted for 7,446 of those cases. Officials blame the case surge on the infectious Delta variant.

