Italy defeated England on penalties at Wembley on Sunday to win Euro 2020 and end a 53-year wait for the title.

As the race is over, here are some of the key moments from the month-long tournament held across the continent:

Damsgaard gets Denmark up and running

Brought into the team as the replacement for Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game against Finland, Mikkel Damsgaard set the tone for the Danes' run to the semi-finals. After starting their campaign with successive defeats and suffering the shock of seeing their star player need to be revived on the pitch, Damsgaard's brilliant long-range strike against Russia put Kasper Hjulmand's men ahead. They went on to win 4-1 to reach the knockout stage, only exiting the tournament after an extra-time defeat by England in the semi-finals.

Mbappe's penalty miss knocks out France

The hero of France's 2018 World Cup triumph, Kylian Mbappe became the fall guy at Euro 2020 as they crashed out to Switzerland in the last 16 on penalties. The Paris Saint-Germain forward failed to score in four matches at the tournament and was the only player to miss in the shootout as Yann Sommer repelled his effort. In truth, the loss was a collective failure as France allowed Switzerland to come back from 3-1 down in the last 10 minutes. "I'm very sorry about the penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed," Mbappe wrote on Twitter, saying it will be "very difficult to move on".

Ronaldo equals all-time international goals record