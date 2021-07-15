An open-air theater surrounded by high desert vistas, the Santa Fe Opera is known as the place to watch the sun set while taking in a performance.

With a deadly respiratory virus still on the loose, the opera is one of the safest venues for large crowds and singers who are known for the strongest projection of sound in the music world.

The company prepared for opening night with stringent restrictions despite the availability of vaccines and the end of pandemic restrictions in New Mexico.

READ MORE:How the Istanbul Film Festival has adapted to the pandemic

Actors donned N-95 masks during rehearsals, struggling to catch their breath through the barriers as they belted out their lines. It’s tough enough to do at 7,000 feet (2,100 meters) of elevation.

Stagehands wore masks on set and across the opera’s sprawling campus during pre-production for multiple shows that required everything from welding a life-sized metal tree and constructing massive golden clock gears to painting, sewing and carpentry.

Hundreds of people gathered last Saturday to watch the first show of the season - “Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro),” Mozart’s 1786 Italian opera reimagined in a 1930s depression-era set.

READ MORE: Arrival of Spring celebrated at socially distanced rave in Barcelona

The story tracks the day of a marriage between a woman of high birth and a working-class man as they fend off the advances of a lusty count.

Opera lovers started the party hours before sunset in the parking lot.

Aficionados dressed to impress, unfolded tables and chairs and laid out picnics and glasses of champagne.

“This is part of our coming out especially after all the months of having been isolated and everything being shut down,” said Linda McDonald-Hummingbird, a retired nurse and semi-professional singer. “This is a type of rebirth.”

As the desert sky turned orange, the audience erupted before the performers took the stage.

“There’s just a simple announcement that came over the speakers - ‘Good evening, welcome to the Santa Fe Opera’ - and then they go crazy,” said soprano Vanessa Vasquez, who sang the role of Countess Almaviva.

“It just filled me with so much gratitude and it awoke a creative spirit in me that’s been quiet for the last year.”

Vasquez spent the pandemic between Phoenix and her hometown of Scottsdale, visiting her parents more than she ever could on the road, and learning a new hobby - tennis.

READ MORE:In pictures - World silently rings in 2021 as Covid-19 rages on

It’s now part of her pre-performance ritual.

Behind the scenes, operas are wrestling with ongoing Covid-19 safety concerns and labor negotiations.

England’s Glyndebourne Festival and France’s Aix-en-Provence Festival have opened.

Austria’s Salzburg Festival starts on Saturday and the Richard Wagner Festival resumes July 25 after a one-year absence.

New York’s Metropolitan Opera hopes to start its season September 27 but has yet to reach an agreement with its orchestra, despite inking a deal with stagehands earlier this month.

In Santa Fe, a union organizer representing the orchestra said negotiations were surprisingly easy.