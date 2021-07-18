Hany Mukhtar has scored the fastest hat trick in MLS history and Nashville SC have extended their home unbeaten streak to 11 games with a 5-1 victory over the visiting Chicago Fire.

Mukhtar tallied all three goals in the first 16 minutes on Saturday night.

Mukhtar, who entered with a team-leading four goals, took advantage of breakdowns in Chicago's defence to open the scoring in the 10th minute, and he came through again three minutes later.

Chicago captain Johan Kappelhof was shown a red card in the 14th minute for impeding a streaking C.J. Sapong, Mukhtar brilliantly curled in a free kick off the crossbar in the 16th to complete the quickest hat trick according to MLS, and give Nashville a commanding 3-0 lead.

Mukhtar, who nearly had a fourth that was cancelled on an offside call, posted his only other career hat trick as a member of Germany's Under-20 World Cup team in May 2015.

This, however, was the first hat trick in the two-season MLS history for Nashville.

Sapong, who assisted on Mukhtar's first goal, scored against his former club in the 39th minute.