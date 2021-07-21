The UN's cultural agency UNESCO has voted narrowly to remove Liverpool's waterfront from its list of world heritage sites, citing concerns about overdevelopment including plans for a new football stadium.

The port city of Liverpool was named a World Heritage Site in 2004, joining cultural landmarks such as the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

The heritage label gives historic sites access to UN conservation funding as well as featuring in tourist guidebooks across the world.

At committee talks chaired by China on Wednesday, 13 delegates voted in favour of the proposal and five against, just one more than the two-thirds majority required to delete a site from the global list.

"It means that the site of Liverpool Maritime Mercantile City is deleted from the World Heritage List," Tian Xuejun, chairman of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee, declared.

People on Twitter reacted angrily to the decision.

READ MORE: UNESCO removes DRC's Salonga park from endangered list

The Liverpool City council tweeted that it’s a city not defined by labels.

It is only the third such removal from the UNESCO list. The other sites stripped previously of the title are a wildlife sanctuary in Oman in 2007 after poaching and habitat loss and the Dresden Elbe valley in Germany in 2009 when a four-lane motorway bridge was built over the river.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram called it "a retrograde step" taken by officials "on the other side of the world".