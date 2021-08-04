Activision Blizzard has unveiled a management shakeup following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging the "Call of Duty" game maker enabled toxic workplace conditions and discriminated against women.

The head of the Blizzard Entertainment unit, J. Allen Brack, is leaving "to pursue new opportunities," the company said in a statement, and will be replaced by company veterans Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra.

"With their many years of industry experience and deep commitment to integrity and inclusivity, I am certain Jen and Mike will lead Blizzard with care, compassion and a dedication to excellence," chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said.

The shakeup comes a week after workers walked out to protest sexism and harassment as a call went out online to boycott Activision games.

The company has launched what it promised would be a far-reaching review of its workplace practices after the state lawsuit alleging wide-ranging discrimination and harassment of female employees.

The lawsuit detailed inappropriate behaviour, describing male employees who allegedly groped female co-workers and who would "talk openly about female bodies, and joke about rape."

Some employees and activists called the company's reaction to the case inadequate, leading to the July 28 protests.

A statement which organisers said was signed by 2,600 employees called for an end to mandatory arbitration in harassment cases, improvements in recruiting practices and creation of a diversity and equity task force.

Gaming culture?

The protests come amid growing complaints about treatment of women in the industry in recent years.

Activision has pledged to review both its workplace conditions and depiction of women in its popular games.