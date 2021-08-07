An avatar of Ariana Grande will appear in the popular video game Fortnite and perform some of the pop superstar's greatest hits over the weekend, in an event highlighted by game maker Epic Games to showcase their new strategy.

In five different rounds, to target all time zones, players can choose an option that will let them go on an adventure with Grande.

The 28-year-old singer's avatar is a human-fantasy creature hybrid dressed in either a silver skirt and top or a short outfit made of blue scales.

During the rounds, which last about half an hour, several of the Grammy winner's songs will play, including "Be Alright" and "Positions."

'Partnership with real world activities'