Fans attending Premier League games are set to face random spot checks of their Covid-19 status at some stadiums in the opening weeks of the new season.

Ticket holders should be prepared to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result within 48 hours before the game via the NHS Covid Pass, the English Premier League said in a statement.

It added it was working to introduce checks in "a staged way so there is the least disruption and maximum safety possible".

Supporters must also adhere to a new code of conduct, the League said, which includes wearing masks indoors, avoiding close contact with people they do not know and following one-way signage around stadiums.