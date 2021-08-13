Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski have made UEFA's shortlist for the best men's forward in the Champions League last season, European soccer's governing body said.

Norway international Haaland led the scoring charts last season with 10 goals in Dortmund's run to the quarter-finals, two more than French World Cup-winner Mbappe.

Poland's Lewandowski, the winner of last season's award in the category, had five goals.

READ MORE: The memorable moments of Euro 2020

Chelsea dominates shortlists

Champions Chelsea, who won the trophy by beating Manchester City in the final, dominated the shortlists in other positions with a total of five players.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger joined City's Ruben Dias as contenders for the best defender award. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante were shortlisted for the best midfielder award along with City's Kevin De Bruyne.