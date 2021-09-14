Curator Maymanah Farhat says that artists belonging to the Arab diaspora in the United States are “rarely recognized as forming a vibrant artistic community that has long been contributing to American art.”

In order to put things right, the Middle East Institute (MEI) Art Gallery in Washington, DC is holding an exhibition called Converging Lines: Tracing the Artistic Lineage of the Arab Diaspora in the US starting online on September 10 and open to in-person visits starting September 13, 2021.

The group exhibition aims to reveal the history of Arab-Americans while “identifying the aesthetic threads that connect a diverse, multigenerational group of artists, thus offering a template for future scholarship.”

Farhat adds that “At the same time, Converging Lines is curated with a broader audience in mind with the hope that curators and scholars will begin to look at this community as part of the larger narrative of American art history.”

A theme that is very significant to US-based Arab artists and Arab-American artists is migration, as many have had to leave their homes in the Middle East or are first-generation Americans, children of immigrants who have made a home in the US. The MEI website points out that the process of migration often leads to “the state of in-betweenness.”

The news release refers to the combined impact of multigenerational artists in the show, whose works “allude to the complexities of the Arab diasporic experience,” including experiences of “invisibility, alienation, and intergenerational trauma. From mystical, symbolist drawings to disorientating mixed-media objects, the featured works range from reflections of longing and introspection to calls for new ways of seeing and cultural rebellion.”

The exhibition features, among others, the work of Kahlil Gibran, the Lebanese-American writer, poet and visual artist who is hailed as “a member of the earliest known Arab-American creative community.”

According to the introductory text, the multi-artist exhibition “explores how artists have used concepts like third spaces, community building, hybridity, and memory formation in works that allude to the complexities of migration, including invisibility, alienation, intergenerational trauma, and changing identities.”