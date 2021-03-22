Monday, March 22, 2021

WHO: Unequal vaccine distribution 'grotesque'

The World Health Organization blasted the growing gap between the number of vaccines administered in rich and poor countries, branding it a "moral outrage."

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was "shocking" how little had been done to avert an entirely predictable "catastrophic moral failure" to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines.

Turkey adds over 22,200 new cases

Turkey has reported more than 22,200 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 22,216 cases, including 981 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 3.03 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 30,178 with 117 more fatalities over the past day.

France sees new record for intensive care cases

France has reported 15,792 new cases, more than double the 6,471 reported last Monday and the number of people in intensive care with the virus rose by 142 to a new 2021 high of 4,548, health ministry data showed.

France also reported 343 new deaths bringing the country's total fatalities to 92,621.

UK's daily death toll falls to a six-month low

The United Kingdom's daily death toll has fallen to 17, the lowest figure in about six months, official data showed.

While deaths have dropped sharply in recent weeks, daily new cases have remained steady at around 5,000 to 6,000 this month.

The data showed 5,342 new cases were recorded. The seven -day figure was down 4.7 percent.

Switzerland approves J&J Covid vaccine

The Swissmedic regulatory authority have said in a statement that it authorised the use of the vaccine, which has the advantages of being a single-shot jab that can be stored with regular refrigeration rather than at ultra-cold temperatures.

Bosnia reports record daily number of deaths

Bosnia has reported a record daily number of deaths as medical staff said the health system was in danger of being overwhelmed and demonstrators took to the streets to protest against the closure of bars and restaurants.

The Balkan country of about 3.3 million, which has yet to begin mass inoculations because of a shortage of vaccines, reported 73 deaths and 818 new cases, health authorities said.

Israel, New Zealand OK sale of virus killing nasal spray

Israel and New Zealand have given interim approval for the sale of biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development's Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) which could help prevent transmission of the Covid-19 virus, the company said.

NONS protects users from viruses that enter the body through the upper nasal pathways.

Russia says clinical trials for Sputnik Light vaccine complete

Russia has completed clinical trials for its one-shot "Sputnik-Light" version of its vaccine, the health minister said on state television.

Russia said in January that it would trial the slimmed-down vaccine as a possible "temporary" solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further.

Lithuania's leaders get AstraZeneca vaccine in show of trust

Lithuania's president, prime minister and speaker of parliament have been given the AstraZeneca vaccine, in a show of trust in the producer after its use was suspended for two days last week.

Lithuania Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told reporters the leadership w anted to show trust in the vaccine after they suspended its use last Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of a European Medicines Agency report into its safety.

Mauritius approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Mauritius has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use, becoming the 55th country to do so, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said.

AstraZeneca hails US trials as EU rows with UK over supplies

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has said that trials showed its vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing severe disease, as a row simmered between Britain and the EU over much-needed supplies of the jab.

The AstraZeneca shot is cheaper and easier to store than many of its rivals, several countries in Europe and other parts of the world last week suspended its use because of isolated cases of blood clots.

Russia reaches deal with Virchow Biotech to make Sputnik V in India

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had reached an agreement with India's Virchow Biotech to produce up to 200 million doses a year of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

RDIF said the transfer of technology needed to produce the vaccine would be completed in the second quarter of the year.

Pakistan to start private imports of CanSino vaccine for sale

A private company in Pakistan will begin receiving shipments of China's CanSino Biologics Covid-19 vaccine this week for commercial sale, an official at the company's local partner told Reuters.

Pakistan, one of the first countries in the world to allow private imports of virus vaccines, has already received a batch of the Russian Sputnik vaccine for commercial sale.

India reports worst daily rise in virus cases in months

India reported its most virus cases and deaths in months, on the first anniversary of the start of a chaotic nationwide lockdown that left many people jobless and shrank the economy.

Authorities reintroduced some curbs to slow the spread of the virus, especially in the western state of Maharashtra, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of the 46,951 new infections and the majority of the 212 deaths.

Some hospitals in the country's worst-affected state have begun to run short of beds.

With the biggest rise in cases since early November, India's total has surpassed 11.65 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. The increase in deaths was the largest since early January, and took the total to 159,967.

Greece orders private sector doctors to assist against virus

Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public health system to fight a rise in new virus infections, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.