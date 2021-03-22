Israel and New Zealand have given interim approval for the sale of biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development's Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) which could help prevent transmission of the Covid-19 virus, the company said.

Manufacturing of NONS, under the brand name Enovid, has begun in Israel on Monday with SaNOtize's partner Nextar Chempharma Solutions Ltd and it is expected to be on sale there this summer.

In New Zealand, SaNOtize has registered its nasal spray with the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority, which permits the company to distribute and sell NONS over the counter immediately, the Vancouver-based company said.

NONS protects users from viruses that enter the body through the upper nasal pathways.

How does it work?

The self-administered spray aims to reduce viral load by killing the virus, blocking its entry into the body and halting viral replication within the nasal cavity.

SaNOtize's co-founder and Israeli-raised biochemist, Dr. Gilly Regev, told The Times of Israel that Enovid is a “hand sanitiser equivalent for the nose."

Regev said that Enovid creates both a physical barrier and “chemical barrier” of nitric oxide in the nose, significantly reducing viral load.