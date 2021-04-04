The so-called "Holy Grail" of Tom Brady's rookie cards sold for a record $2.25 million at auction to an anonymous buyer, two months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback picked up his seventh Super Bowl title.

The signed card from the 43-year-old's rookie season with the New England Patriots is one of "only a handful ever offered for sale," according to auctioneer Lelands, which called it the best Tom Brady rookie card available to the public.

The sale on Friday smashes the previous record price for a football card. Last month, another card from Brady's rookie season fetched $1.32 million in an online auction.