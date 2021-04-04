Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich has smashed the world half marathon record, clocking a time of one hour, four minutes and two seconds at the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon to shave 29 seconds off the previous mark.

The 26-year-old, a winner in 2017 and 2019, sprinted away from Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw across the final stages of the race to win by 38 seconds.

"Istanbul is my city, I love running here," Chepngetich, who also won the Istanbul Marathon in 2017 and 2018, said.

"The world record is something I have been dreaming about for some time and I am so happy to do it on the streets of Istanbul. I'm really happy for this amazing result."

