Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp blasted his players for playing into Real Madrid's hands after they were outclassed in a 3-1 defeat in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Liverpool's defence was caught out on two occasions in the first half, allowing Vinicius Jr. and then Marco Asensio to score to put Zinedine Zidane's side in control before halftime on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah grabbed a crucial away goal early in the second half in what proved to be Liverpool's only shot on target but more slack defending allowed Real to coast into their area and score a third goal thanks to an inspired Vinicius.

"We made it too easy for them," Klopp told reporters.

"If you want to go to the semi-final, you have to earn the right to do so. We didn't do that tonight, especially in the first half. The only good thing I can say, apart from the goal, is it's only the first half of the tie."