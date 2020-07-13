"Glee" star Naya Rivera's four-year-old son has told investigators that his mother, whose body was found in a Southern California lake, boosted him back on to the deck of their rented boat before he looked back and saw her disappearing under the water.

"She must have mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a news conference on Monday.

The boy, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found asleep and alone in a life vest on the drifting pontoon boat about three hours after they launched on Lake Piru northwest of Los Angeles, setting off a five-day search that ended with the discovery of the body of the 33-year-old floating near the surface early on Monday, authorities said.

The mother and son had gone swimming, which was permitted in that part of the lake, Ayub said. She was not wearing a life vest.

Authorities believe that Rivera drowned accidentally and that her body was most likely trapped in the vegetation under the lake for several days before floating to the top, Ayub said.

Divers had already thoroughly searched the area where she was eventually found, but shrubbery that had grown wildly in the area, which was recently dry, must have kept her hidden in the murky water.

Condolences from fellow stars

"Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were," wrote "Glee" co-star Jane Lynch on Twitter.

Steven Canals, who co-created and produced the FX television show "Pose," tweeted that he was "heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold."

Rivera was best known for her role as high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in "Glee."

She starred for six seasons in the wildly popular musical television series set in a US high school that ended in 2015.

"Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to 'Glee,' from the first episode to the last," said a statement from 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment.

Road to hit show 'Glee'