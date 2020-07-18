Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have laid the cornerstone for the country's first indigenous car plant.

“We plan to complete the [construction of the] factory in 18 months and take our [first] vehicle from the production line in the last quarter of 2022,” said Erdogan at the groundbreaking ceremony in the northwestern Bursa province on Saturday.

Erdogan said they have started the construction of a "huge production complex with different facilities that will radically change the perception of a factory in people's minds.”

He went on to say that he was proud of realising a huge project despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives around the world.

The plant will host Turkey’s first indigenous car engineering, design, and production centre.

Mass production by 2022