Assailing his opponent Joe Biden, President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote.

Scoffing at polls showing him lagging behind the Democrat candidate, Trump says it's too early to make such an ironclad guarantee.

“I have to see. Look ... I have to see,” Trump told moderator Chris Wallace during a wide-ranging interview on Fox News Channel. “No, I’m not going to just say ‘yes.’ I’m not going to say ‘no,’ and I didn’t last time, either.”

Trump tried to paint Biden as "not competent" to lead the United States in the interview "Fox News Sunday."

"He's shot, he's mentally shot," Trump said. He said that if Biden is elected on November 3, he will "destroy this country."

Facing the multiple challenges of a spreading pandemic, racial unrest and a struggling economy, Trump said Biden would "triple your taxes" and "defund the police."

Covid, the deciding factor?

Trump has seen his presidential popularity erode over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of nationwide protests centred on racial injustice that erupted after Floyd's death in Minneapolis for nearly two months.

Trump contends that a series of polls that show his popularity eroding and Biden holding an advantage are faulty.

He says Republican voters are underrepresented in such surveys.

“First of all, I’m not losing, because those are fake polls,” Trump said in the taped interview, which aired Sunday. “They were fake in 2016, and now they’re even more fake. The polls were much worse in 2016.”

Confederate flag

Trump also declined to say the Confederate flag was an offensive symbol in an interview, saying it is a source of pride for people who love the South.