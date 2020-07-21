Turkish police have arrested a man for the brutal murder of Pinar Gultekin, a 27-year-old university student, in the southwestern Mugla province.

Gultekin, an economics student in Mugla Sitki Kocman University, was reported missing by her family after they lost contact with her on July 16.

Her body was found in a forest in Mentese district on Tuesday by local gendarmerie teams conducting a search operation.

The suspect, her former partner, Cemal Metin Avci was detained soon after and confessed to killing Gultekin.

Turkey's Minister of Family, Labour and Social Services Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said on Twitter her department is following the judicial process closely to make sure the culprit behind Gultekin's brutal murder will get the heaviest penalty.

Murdered over a relationship

Gultekin, who was living in an apartment in Akyaka, told her sister in a phone call that she was going shopping on Thursday.