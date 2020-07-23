Turkey issued a NAVTEX (Navigational Telex) on Tuesday as part of its seismic research into potential hydrocarbon exploration deposits within the Eastern Mediterranean.

The vessel Oruc Reis began exploring an area of the Eastern Mediterranean within Turkey’s continental shelf on July 21.

NAVTEX is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area, as well as other information.

It can also serve as a warning to other vessels to steer clear of an area due to the sensitivity of the work being carried out and a signal of a country's sovereign exploration rights.

Greece has objected to the issuance of the NAVTEX on the grounds that it claims it falls within its maritime boundaries.

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hami Aksoy said on Wednesday that the maritime area in question is located entirely within the Turkish continental shelf.

The Greek claim, which Turkish authorities consider ‘maximalist’, is based on remote rocks and small islands which do not grant exploration rights under international law.

The area in question was declared by the United Nations to fall within the license blocks granted to the Turkish Government in 2012.

The statement of Turkish MFA wrote: “Greece bases this claim on the presence of remote islands far from its own mainland, most notably Kastellorizo(Meis).”

“This maximalist continental shelf claim of Greece is contrary to international law, jurisprudence and court decisions,” it added.